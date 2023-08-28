ADVERTISEMENT

President Murmu releases ₹100 commemorative coin on N.T. Rama Rao to mark his birth centenary

August 28, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

It is a matter of immense pride for Telugu people around the world, says son-in-law Chandrababu Naidu

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

President Droupadi Murmu with Daggubati Purandeswari, Lokeswari and Nara Bhuvaneswari releasing the commemorative coin at Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre, in New Delhi on Monday.

The release of a ₹100 commemorative coin featuring N.T. Rama Rao (NTR) by President of India Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Monday was a solemn occasion not only for the family members but also some top BJP leaders to extol the virtues of the legendary actor-turned-politician. 

While NTR’s sons-in-law N. Chandrababu Naidu and Daggubati Venkateswara Rao, BJP national president J.P. Nadda, MPs K. Raghu Ramakrishna Raju, C.M. Ramesh and Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar and other invitees were seated in the front rows, NTR’s sons Ramakrishna, Balakrishna and Mohan Krishna and daughters Lokeswari, Purandeswari and Bhuvaneswari got to share the dais with the President as she released the commemorative coin brought out by the India Government Mint located in Hyderabad.

In a message on Twitter earlier in the day, Mr. Naidu said the event was a matter of immense pride for Telugu people around the world, who stood united in commemoration of the legendary actor, and said NTR had also made his mark in politics as a Chief Minister. “People remember NTR’s remarkable legacy by setting aside all differences and political affiliations,” Mr. Naidu said.

BJP national president J.P. Nadda and Andhra Pradesh former Chief Minister and TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu sharing a light moment with the family members of legendary actor-politician N.T. Rama Rao at the ceremony.

Nandamuri Ramakrishna said in a press release that the entire family of NTR was grateful to the President for honouring the great actor, who also left a lasting impression on the State’s political landscape by founding the TDP four decades ago. He said he was proud to be a descendant of NTR, whose contribution to Telugu cinema was phenomenal.

Later, BJP leaders C.M. Ramesh, Y. Satya Kumar, Pathuri Nagabhushanam, Lanka Dinakar and some others felicitated Daggubati Venkateswara Rao and his wife Purandeswari (AP BJP president).

Lakshmi Parvathi (NTR’s wife) and NTR Jr. (NTR’s grandson) were conspicuous by their absence at the ceremony.

