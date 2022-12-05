President Murmu exhorts ‘achievers’ of Tirupati women’s varsity to give back to society

  1. EPaper
December 05, 2022 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A.D. Rangarajan
President Droupadi Murmu being shown silk and cocoon-based handicrafts that have been put up on display at an exhibition organised by Sri Padmavati Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam in Tirupati on Monday.

President Droupadi Murmu called upon students pursuing higher education to render service in villages and work for the uplift of the underprivileged. Describing Sri Padmavati Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam (SPMVV) as ‘the epicentre of women’s empowerment’, Ms. Murmu hailed the various activities taken up here to ensure emancipation of women.

Ms. Murmu paid a visit to the all-women university here on Monday and went round the stalls that showcased the success stories of women drawn from varied socioeconomic and educational backgrounds. She interacted with students, academicians, Self-Help Group (SHG) members, entrepreneurs and sportswomen.

Escorted by Vice-Chancellor Jamuna Duvvuru and Registrar D.M. Mamatha, Ms. Murmu made her first-ever interaction with students of any university in the capacity of President. She said she always believed in nurturing women’s strengths and harnessing their infinite capabilities to make the world a better place. She called upon students to serve the village dwellers and help them realise their goals.

Impressive line-up of stalls

Ms. Murmu visited stalls selling Kalamkari products, brass vessels, wooden artefacts, silk and cocoon-based decorative products (wealth from waste), and mementoes made with dry flowers used for rituals in TTD temples.

She interacted with national women’s hockey team goalkeeper E. Rajani, ‘Nari Shakti’ awardee K. Radha Devi who inspired women barbers at Tirumala Kalyanakatta (tonsuring centre), Kuchipudi danseuse M.V.N.S. Durga and microbiologist-turned-entrepreneur A. Sridevi, who makes aqua probiotic feed supplement from fruit waste.

Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy, State Ministers K. Narayanaswamy (Excise), R.K. Roja (Tourism and Culture), K. Satyanarayana (Endowments), SVU Vice-Chancellor K. Raja Reddy and Principal Secretary Anil Singhal took part, while SPMVV academic B.N. Neelima compered the event.

