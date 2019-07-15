President Kovind offers prayers at Tirumala

President Ram Nath Kovind, who is on a three-day visit to the State, offered his prayers at the temple of Lord Venkateswara here on Sunday.

After an overnight stay atop the hill town, the President visited the temple in the early hours of the day. He was accompanied by his wife Savita and other family members.

Temple honours

The President, after alighting at the Ratha Madapam, took a battery vehicle to reach the temple of Lord Bhu Varaha Swamy located on the northwest corner of the temple tank. On his arrival at the main temple complex, TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy, along with Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal, Special Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy and the priests, extended him the traditional ‘isti kapal’ temple honours and later led him into the sanctum sanctorum, where he stood in front of the main deity for about 10 minutes and offered prayers.

The chief priesthonoured him with the ‘sesha vastram’ of the Lord. Going around the precincts of the temple, the President made customary deposits into the ‘hundi’.

The priests showered ‘vedasirvachanams’ on the dignitaries at the Ranganayakula Mandapam inside the temple complex.

The authorities later presented them with a memento and ‘laddu prasadam’. Mr. Singhal explained the President the functioning of the retractable roof set up inside the temple (in the vicinity of Padikavili) to protect the pilgrims from inclement climatic conditions.

After returning to the guest house, the President complimented Mr. Singhal for the laudable services being extended to the pilgrims.

The President also enquired about the TTD-run S.V. Vedic University located at Tirupati.

In the evening, the President motored down to Renigunta airport and left for Nellore to witness the launch of Chandrayaan – 2, the lunar mission, from the Sriharikota space centre.

Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan and his wife were with the President and his wife during the entire pilgrimage.

Deputy Chief Minister Narayana Swamy, MP V. Vijaya Sai Reddy, and DIG Kranti Rana Tata were among the prominent persons who were present.