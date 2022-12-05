President Droupadi Murmu performs cow worship at TTD temple in Tirupati

December 05, 2022 03:04 pm | Updated 03:06 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A.D. Rangarajan

President of India Droupadi Murmu offers fodder to a cow at the TTD’s ‘Saptha Go Pradakshina Mandiram’ in Tirupati on December 5, 2022, ahead of winding up her two-day pilgrimage to the temple city. Photo: Special Arrangement

President of India Droupadi Murmu on December 5 worshipped cows at the ‘Saptha Go Pradakshina Mandiram’ opened recently by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) at Alipiri, the foot of Tirumala hills.

Also read: “India’s growth and prosperity is linked to the oceans,” says President Droupadi Murmu

The presidential entourage was accorded a ceremonial reception at the entrance by TTD trust board Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy, Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy, Joint Executive Officer Sada Bhargavi and Chief Vigilance & Security Officer Narasimha Kishore, among others, who also ushered her into the temple. Ms. Murmu prayed at the shrine of Sri Venugopala Swamy, perambulated the seven cows, draped new clothes around them and also offered them fruits.

ADVERTISEMENT

President Droupadi Murmu offers prayers at Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirumala on December 5, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

At the ‘Go Thulabharam’, a huge balance meant to weigh food products against the weight of a cow, the President offered 435 kg of fodder, and donated its price equivalent of ₹6,000 to the temple administrators.

Also read: President hails A.P.’s contributions to freedom struggle, country’s development

Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayanaswamy, Endowments Minister K. Satyanarayana, Union and State Tourism Ministers G. Kishan Reddy and R.K. Roja respectively, TTD Chennai Local Advisory Committee (LAC) Chairman and the donor for this temple A.J. Sekhar Reddy were among those present.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US