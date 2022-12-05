President Droupadi Murmu performs cow worship at TTD temple in Tirupati

December 05, 2022 03:04 pm | Updated 03:06 pm IST - TIRUPATI

President of India Droupadi Murmu on December 5 worshipped cows at the ‘Saptha Go Pradakshina Mandiram’ opened recently by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) at Alipiri, the foot of Tirumala hills.

The presidential entourage was accorded a ceremonial reception at the entrance by TTD trust board Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy, Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy, Joint Executive Officer Sada Bhargavi and Chief Vigilance & Security Officer Narasimha Kishore, among others, who also ushered her into the temple. Ms. Murmu prayed at the shrine of Sri Venugopala Swamy, perambulated the seven cows, draped new clothes around them and also offered them fruits.

At the ‘Go Thulabharam’, a huge balance meant to weigh food products against the weight of a cow, the President offered 435 kg of fodder, and donated its price equivalent of ₹6,000 to the temple administrators.

Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayanaswamy, Endowments Minister K. Satyanarayana, Union and State Tourism Ministers G. Kishan Reddy and R.K. Roja respectively, TTD Chennai Local Advisory Committee (LAC) Chairman and the donor for this temple A.J. Sekhar Reddy were among those present.