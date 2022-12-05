  1. EPaper
President Droupadi Murmu performs cow worship at TTD temple in Tirupati

December 05, 2022 03:04 pm | Updated 03:06 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A.D. Rangarajan
President of India Droupadi Murmu offers fodder to a cow at the TTD’s ‘Saptha Go Pradakshina Mandiram’ in Tirupati on December 5, 2022, ahead of winding up her two-day pilgrimage to the temple city. Photo: Special Arrangement

President of India Droupadi Murmu on December 5 worshipped cows at the ‘Saptha Go Pradakshina Mandiram’ opened recently by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) at Alipiri, the foot of Tirumala hills.

The presidential entourage was accorded a ceremonial reception at the entrance by TTD trust board Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy, Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy, Joint Executive Officer Sada Bhargavi and Chief Vigilance & Security Officer Narasimha Kishore, among others, who also ushered her into the temple. Ms. Murmu prayed at the shrine of Sri Venugopala Swamy, perambulated the seven cows, draped new clothes around them and also offered them fruits.

President Droupadi Murmu offers prayers at Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirumala on December 5, 2022.

President Droupadi Murmu offers prayers at Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirumala on December 5, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

At the ‘Go Thulabharam’, a huge balance meant to weigh food products against the weight of a cow, the President offered 435 kg of fodder, and donated its price equivalent of ₹6,000 to the temple administrators.

Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayanaswamy, Endowments Minister K. Satyanarayana, Union and State Tourism Ministers G. Kishan Reddy and R.K. Roja respectively, TTD Chennai Local Advisory Committee (LAC) Chairman and the donor for this temple A.J. Sekhar Reddy were among those present.

