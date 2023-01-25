HamberMenu
President clears appointment of two judges for A.P. High Court

January 25, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
A view of the Andhra Pradesh High Court building at Nelapadu village

President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to the appointment of P. Venkata Jyoyhirmai and V. Gopalakrishna Rao as the Judges of Andhra Pradesh High Court on January 25 (Wednesday). The Supreme Court collegium had recommended their elevation as Judges of the Andhra Pradesh High Court two weeks ago. With their appointment, the total number of Judges of the High Court has gone up to 32 when compared to the sanctioned strength of 37. Prior to the present posting, Ms. Jyothirmayi was the Principal District Judge (PDJ) of East Godavari district, while Mr. Gopalakrishna Rao was the First Additional District Sessions Judge of Guntur.

