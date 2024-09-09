ADVERTISEMENT

Preserve the sanctity of Kanipakam temple, Galla Aruna Kumari urges officials

Published - September 09, 2024 07:53 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The former minister calls upon the district administration to issue directives to prohibit any political activities and banners in the temple’s vicinity

The Hindu Bureau

Former Minister Galla Aruna Kumari on Monday emphasised the urgent need to preserve the sanctity of the Sri Varasidhi Vinayaka Swamy temple in the Chittoor district.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing a letter to the District Collector and Puthalapattu MLA, Ms. Kumari highlighted the temple’s status as one of the foremost religious sites in the State, drawing devotees from across the nation and beyond.

She further urged measures to enhance the 500-metre open radius surrounding the temple as the area is currently marred by commercial advertisements and political banners, which she claimed is negatively impacting the spiritual experience of visitors.

Ms. Kumari further called upon the district administration to issue appropriate directives to relevant authorities, thus safeguarding the temple’s vicinity from any political activities and banners.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US