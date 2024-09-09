Preserve the sanctity of Kanipakam temple, Galla Aruna Kumari urges officials

Former Minister Galla Aruna Kumari on Monday emphasised the urgent need to preserve the sanctity of the Sri Varasidhi Vinayaka Swamy temple in the Chittoor district.

Addressing a letter to the District Collector and Puthalapattu MLA, Ms. Kumari highlighted the temple’s status as one of the foremost religious sites in the State, drawing devotees from across the nation and beyond.

She further urged measures to enhance the 500-metre open radius surrounding the temple as the area is currently marred by commercial advertisements and political banners, which she claimed is negatively impacting the spiritual experience of visitors.

Ms. Kumari further called upon the district administration to issue appropriate directives to relevant authorities, thus safeguarding the temple’s vicinity from any political activities and banners.