‘Preserve heritage places for posterity’

GUNTUR

05 January 2022 23:10 IST

Member of Parliament Lavu Srikrishnadevarayulu has said that heritage places should be preserved for posterity.

“Jinnah Tower is a unique heritage structure in Guntur and every one is associated with this structure . We are proud that a tower in name of Md Ali Jinnah is in Guntur and it brings back memories of freedom struggle with which Jinnah had been a associated for many years ,” said the MP while addressing a meeting held by the Jana Vignan Vedika here on Wednesday.

Mr. Krishnadevarayulu said some of the exquisite temple architecture was found in temples in Indonesia and Malaysia which were predominantly Muslim countries .

JVV founder and Madhya Vimovhana Vedika chairman V Lakshman Reddy were present.