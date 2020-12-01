Present govt. hijacking TDP projects: Naidu

VIJAYAWADA

Jagan Mohan Reddy will go down in history as ‘sticker CM’, says TDP chief

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday accused the State government of hijacking the projects and programmes launched by the previous TDP government and renaming them after Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy without any scruples.

Mr. Naidu said that he had no objection for the strange practice since it would be only Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy who goes down in history as a ‘sticker CM’. Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was not making any effort to spend the public money on any project or implement any new idea but was showing eagerness to own up the TDP projects as his own, he said on the second day of the winter session of the State Assembly.

Telugu Desam MLAs and MLCs, led by Mr. Naidu, took out a rally up to the Assembly asking the State government to hand over the completed TIDCO houses to the poor families immediately.

The TDP leaders, holding placards, raised slogans that the houses constructed by the TDP (previous) government be handed over to the poor. They said that the houses were already completed under the TDP regime but the present government was not handing them over to the intended beneficiaries due to political reasons. The Opposition would continue its struggle till the TIDCO houses were given to the deserving poor families, they said.

‘Promise unfulfilled’

The TDP leaders also questioned the government as to what happened to the promise made by Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy to construct five lakh houses per year. As per this, nearly 7.5 lakh houses were to be constructed in the past 18 months but the ruling party leaders were silent on it.

Stating that lakhs of houses were completed under the previous regime, the TDP MLAs asserted that the YCRCP government had no right to spoil and ruin those houses by keeping them empty. The ruling party leaders should realise that they would be making a great disservice to the people if they cause damage to the TIDCO houses.