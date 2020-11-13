Prerna Sthal dedicated to dockyard workforce

VISAKHAPATNAM

Vice-Admiral Atul Kumar Jain, Flag Officer Commanding in Chief, Eastern Naval Command dedicated the ‘Prerna Sthal’ to the workforce of the Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam, at a ceremony attended by senior naval officers, captains of the industry, dignitaries from Visakhapatnam and the workforce of Naval Dockyard, here on Thursday.

The ‘Prerna Sthal’ (Motivation Centre) has been created with in-house efforts of the Naval Dockyard and is aimed as a symbol of the pride in self-reliance and a motivator for achieving ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat’ in repairs and refits of ships and submarines.

The Prerna Sthal comprises a 30.5 m high National Flag mast, inclusive of a 20x30 feet National Flag, unknown workers’ statues, and an arc-shaped building housing the capabilities of the yard and its development over the years. This ceremony kick-starts the Golden Jubilee Year of the Naval Dockyard which will commence from March 2021.