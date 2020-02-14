Prepare to protest till CAA, NRC and NPR are withdrawn, says CPI(M)

“Prepare to protest till the government withdraws Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR),” said CPI(M) central committee member M.A Gafoor.

Mr. Gafoor claimed that there was nothing to be gained from CAA, NRC and NPR and added that the people of Delhi have voted against the ‘dark laws.’ “At least now the BJP government must realise what they are doing is not working and stop trying to divide people on the basis of religion,” he said

The CP(M) central committee member addressed the protest being held in the city by Loukika Rajyanga Parirakshana Vedika (Secular Constitution Protection Forum) on Friday.

Expressing angst over the issue, Mr. Gafoor said that the BJP party is branding anyone who is opposing CAA, NRC and NPR as traitors. He alleged that the ruling party is actively engaging in spreading hate, which is leading to protesters being murdered or being put in jails.

Commenting on the ongoing protests at Shaheen Bagh in Delhi, Mr. Gafoor said that the protests have been an inspiration for the people across the country. He added that numerous intellectuals, writers and filmmakers are also protesting against CAA, NRC and NPR.

Mr. Gafoor later called on the people to protest against CAA, NRC and NPR. “This is not just a fight of Muslims. It is a matter of protecting our Constitution. Every person must prepare to protest because the BJP government is trying to destroy the Constitution,” he added.