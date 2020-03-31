Prepare to handle crisis, doctors told

Srikakulam Collector J.Nivas on Tuesday said that the district administration had prepared itself to extend medical service to 5,000 patients at a time in future.
He said that all the private hospitals and nursing homes should work in association with the government to save lives of patients if necessary.
In a meeting held with private hospitals, Mr. Nivas said that all the private hospitals and nursing homes were supposed to extend their service to the government since the Centre had declared health emergency in the country. Mr. Nivas said that there were no positive cases in the district so far, but asked the medical staff to prepare themselves to handle crisis in future.
