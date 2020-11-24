Prepare plan for storage of COVID vaccine: Jagan

VIJAYAWADA

24 November 2020 23:59 IST

CM interacts with Modi on pandemic situation

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday participated in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s video conference with Chief Ministers on the prevailing COVID-19 situation.

During the interaction, Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed various issues related to COVID-19 vaccination, including to whom it had to be given first, priorities, policies to be followed at the field level, and procedures to be followed while distribution of the vaccine.

Later, Mr. Jagan held a review meeting with officials and asked them to focus on methods to be followed on storage and distribution of the vaccine.

Directing them to prepare an action plan on storing the vaccine at optimum temperature, as well as transporting it to remote areas at the same temperature, the Chief Minister asked them to focus on the infrastructure facilities required for refrigeration of the vaccine. “Prepare an action plan on readiness of vaccine distribution. Collect technical information on the respective issues and also take relevant information from various companies and conduct a study on it,” he said.

Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha, Principal Secretary, Ttansport, T. Krishna Babu and other officials were present in the video conference.