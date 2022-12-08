Prepare for another countrywide struggle, AIKS tells farmers in Anantapur of Andhra Pradesh

December 08, 2022 02:11 am | Updated 02:11 am IST - ANANTAPUR

They organise jathas under the banner ‘Amara Veerula Jyoti Yatra

Ramesh Susarla

Members of the All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) taking out a rally at Pamidi in Anantapur district on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: R.V.S. PRASAD

The All India Kisan Sabha(AIKS) has given a call to the farming community to get prepared for another countrywide struggle soon to raise their voice against the policies being adopted by the Centre and State governments.

The AIKS leaders, who are on a countrywide yatra in remembrance of the 750 farmers who died or were injured in the struggle after the introduction of the three farm laws, arrived at Pamidi in Anantapur district before entering Karnataka. They will go to Thrissur in time for participating in the Mahasabha to be held from December 13 for three days.

The leaders are organising jathas under the banner ‘Amara Veerula Jyoti Yatra’. As part of this, a jatha began in Telangana on Wednesday, to cover Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

The Jatha began at Gundarampally project in Doddukomaraiah village of Nalgonda district and reached Anantapur district on Wednesday. The jatha was welcomed at Pamidi by the leaders of Andhra Pradesh Rythu Sangam.

Former MLC M. Gayanand spoke at the meeting and extended support to the movement and garlanded the statue of Dr. Ambedkar.

The jatha was welcomed at Pamidi by leaders of Andhra Pradesh Rythu Sangham

