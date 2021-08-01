Prepare for 2024 elections, BJP workers told

VISAKHAPATNAM

01 August 2021 01:05 IST

BJP national joint General Secretary Shivprakash said that the party should start its preparations for the 2024 general elections. He said that the party workers should strive to strengthen the party from booth-level.

He was addressing a large gathering of the party leaders during ‘Uttarandhra Zonal Meet’ organised at Gambheeram here on Sunday.

Mr. Shivprakash said that the party leaders and workers should identify problems faced by people right from the division-level and try to solve them. He said that the workers should create awareness about the ‘anti-people’ policies of the YSR Congress Party and also explain them about welfare schemes being implemented by the Union government.

Party State Party affairs co-in charge Sunil Deodhar, party State president, Somu Veerraju, MLC P.V.N. Madhav, former BJP MLA from Visakhapatnam P. Vishnu Kumar Raju and others were present.