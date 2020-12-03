Prepare an action plan for vaccine rollout, Collector instructs officials

Collector V. Vinay Chand discussing the roadmap for distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

VISAKHAPATNAM

03 December 2020 00:06 IST

Healthcare, anganwadi and ASHA workers will get it in the first phase

District Collector V. Vinay Chand has instructed officials to ready an action plan for the transport, storage and administration of the COVID-19 vaccine in the district.

At the first meeting of the District Task Force Immunisation (DTFI) committee here on Wednesday, the Collector said that the COVID-19 vaccine would be first administered to healthcare workers, Anganwadis, ASHA workers and ANMs in the first phase. Priority would be given to persons over 50 years of age and those with co-morbidities.

Advertising

Advertising

A database of frontline workers in the district, vaccine storage points and a route map should be prepared for administration of the vaccine in the district. Sanitary workers, ambulance drivers (104 and 108), technicians working in hospitals, administration staff, para-medical staff, MBBS doctors and specialist doctors should be prepared, Mr. Vinay Chand said.

The data pertaining to District Women and Child Welfare Department, CDPOs, supervisers, Anganwadi workers, helpers, Panchayat Raj sweepers, village volunteers, GVMC, Narsipatnam and Yelamanchili municipalities, sweepers, tractor drivers, inspectors and top-level staff data should be prepared and kept ready, he said.

The required number of data entry operators and computers should be made ready. The biggest godowns (storage points) in the district and in the region should be identified separately. A plan should be prepared for the transportation of the vaccine to all places in the district. An extensive meeting would be held on Monday in this regard, he said.

Joint Collector A. Arun Babu, JC-3 Govinda Rao, District Medical and Health Officer P.S. Suryanarayana, Andhra Medical College Principal P.V. Sudhakar, DRDA Project Officer Visweswara Rao and DEO Lingeswara Reddy were among those who participated.