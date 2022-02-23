Prepare action plan to make up for time lost due to COVID-19, Governor tells Vice-Chancellors

Biswa Bhusan Harichandan also directs them to conduct convocations regularly

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan on Wednesday directed the university Vice-Chancellors to prepare an action plan to make up for the time lost due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr. Harichandan, in the capacity of the Chancellor of the State Universities, held separate meetings with the Vice-Chancellors of five universities, and discussed with them key aspects related to their day-to-day administration. He wanted them to conduct the convocations on a regular basis without any gap by adhering to the COVID-19 guidelines.

Later, Special Chief Secretary to the Governor R. P. Sisodia interacted with the Vice-Chancellors and informed them that the Governor wanted the universities, which had been asked to postpone their convocations due to pandemic, to conduct them during next month by preparing an action plan.

Vice Chancellors of Yogi Vemana University, Acharya N.G. Ranga Agricultural University, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Open University, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada, and Sri Krishnadevaraya University – M. Surya Kalavathi, A. Vishnuvardhan Reddy, N. Venkata Rao, G.V.R. Prasada Raju, and M. Ramakrishna Reddy respectively participated in the meeting.