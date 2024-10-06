Preparations underway for Banni festival to be held on October 10 in Kurnool

Kurnool district administration on Sunday initiated arrangements for the smooth conduct of the annual Banni festival to be held on October 12 (Saturday).

With over two lakh people expected to witness the festival, popularly known as ‘Karrela Samaram’, the district administration is taking measures to prevent any untoward incidents.

District Collector P. Ranjit Basha and Joint Collector B. Navya held a series of meetings with officials. Mr. Basha asked the officials to install 100 CCTV cameras to monitor the festival and the police personnel to employ drones to monitor the law and order situation.

Medical support

The festival includes a battle with sticks between the people of three villages at Devaragattu village for the possession of the idols of Mala Malleswara Swamy. The Collector asked officials to arrange four ambulances with Advanced Life Support, a temporary 20-bedded hospital along with doctors and paramedical staff at the village. He also asked officials to keep fire tenders on stand-by.

Mr. Basha asked the excise officials to ensure there was no sale or supply of liquor on festival day. Officials were directed to ensure road connectivity to the villages where the festival was being held, to prepare estimates for taking up patch works on the Neraniki-Devaragattu and Arikera-Devaragattu roads.

Officials said that they would arrange bio-toilets and proper lighting at the hilly area where the festival is conducted in Devaragattu.