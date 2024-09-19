Preparations in full swing at Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada ahead of Dasara

There should be no oversight on the part of officials in making arrangements for the conduct of Dasara from October 3 to 12 at Sri Durga Malleswaraswamywarla Devasthanam in Vijayawada, NTR district Collector Srijana Gummalla told officials.

ADVERTISEMENT

During a coordination meeting with Vijayawada West MLA Yelamanchili Satyanarayana Chowdary (Sujana Chowdary) and Police Commissioner S.V. Rajasekhar Babu at the Collectorate in Vijayawada, Ms. Srijana said measures should be taken in such a way that no devotee returns unsatisfied from the temple.

“More than 1 lakh devotees from across the State will be visiting the temple every day during the 10-day festivities. Arrangements for distribution of drinking water and milk to devotees waiting in queue lines should be made. Care should be taken to ensure that no person is at any inconvenience,” she said, asking the officials concerned to be alert and take measures to prevent rockslides on the ghat road.

ADVERTISEMENT

On security arrangements, Mr. Rajasekhar Babu said 3,500 police personnel from other districts will be deployed in the city in addition to the personnel from the district during the celebrations. Steps will be taken to avoid traffic congestions, he said.

Mr. Satyanarayana Chowdary suggested that a website be set up to seek suggestions and feedback from devotees, so that they can improve facilities for them. He said more devotees are expected this year, and, hence, special slots should be created for elderly persons, the differently abled and VVIPs so that the common devotee will not have any trouble having darshan.

Temple EO K.S. Rammohan Rao said those without online tickets can buy one at counters to be set up at VMC Office, Punnami Ghat, Collector’s Office, State Guest House, Model Guest House, Head Water Works, Pandit Nehru Bus Station and the railway station.

He said arrangements are being made to prepare 25 lakh laddus for distribution. Prasadam counters will be set up near the ‘Om’ turning. From this turning point, there will be five queue lines for both VIPs and free darshan, he said, adding that showers have been arranged at Seethamma Vaari Padalu, Punnami Ghat and Bhavani Ghat.

Deputy commissioners of police Gautami Sali, Krishnamurthy Naidu, Special Deputy Collector Kiranmayee and others were present in the meeting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.