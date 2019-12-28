Preparations for Maha Shivaratri begin at Srisailam

No devotee must be inconvenienced during the Maha Shivaratri Brahmotsavam at the Srisailam temple, Collector G. Veerapandian has said.

Mr. Veerapandian conducted a meeting with officials on the Shivaratri festival arrangements at the Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple, at the Collectorate here on Saturday.

The officials should ensure that the lapses that occurred during the previous celebrations were not repeated.

He advised the temple authorities and the officials to focus on cleanliness, road repairs, drinking water facilities, traffic issues, transport and arrangement of health centres.

In a bid to allow more devotees to visit the temple during the Brahmotsavam, the Collector told the APSRTC authorities to arrange 200 more buses than last year.

Superintendent of Police Fakeerappa Kaginelli said that last year VIPs got more darshan tickets than common devotees and told the temple authorities to make sure that this did not repeat.

He claimed that over 3,000 police officers were deployed in 2019 for the festival, and added that more people would be assigned in 2020.