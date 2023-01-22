HamberMenu
Preliminary written test for recruitment of police constables conducted in Andhra Pradesh

Out of 5,03,487 candidates who have applied, 4,58,219 appear for the examination, registering 91% attendance

January 22, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Tharun Boda
Candidates who turned up for the preliminary test conducted by the State Level Police Recruitment Board, at an examination centre in Vijayawada on Sunday.

Candidates who turned up for the preliminary test conducted by the State Level Police Recruitment Board, at an examination centre in Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

The preliminary written test for recruitment of police constables was conducted across Andhra Pradesh on Sunday by the Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (APSLPRB).

Out of the total 5,03,487 candidates who applied, 4,58,219 appeared for the examination, registering a 91% attendance. Over 45,000 candidates did not turn up for the test.

The three-hour test was conducted at 997 centres across 34 cities and towns under the supervision of respective police unit heads.

Answer keys on website

The preliminary answer keys for all the question booklet series were released on the website - slprb.ap.gov.in .

Candidates can raise objections before 5 p.m. on January 25, 2023, by writing a mail to — slprb@ap.gov.in — in the prescribed format available on the website.

The results, along with a scanned copy of the OMR sheet, would be uploaded in two weeks, the officials said.

SLPRB Chairman Manish Kumar Sinha thanked all the Superintendents of Police, Commissioners of Police and educational institutions that hosted the exam centres and others for ensuring the smooth conduction of the examination.

Candidates who qualify in the preliminary written test will undergo the physical measurement test, physical efficiency test and the final written test.

The recruitment drive was taken up to fill 6,100 posts of Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constables in Civil and AP Special Police (APSP) forces.

