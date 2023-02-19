ADVERTISEMENT

Preliminary written test for police Sub-Inspector posts in Andhra Pradesh registers 88% attendance

February 19, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

1.51 lakh candidates appear for the examination in Andhra Pradesh

Tharun Boda

A police personnel checking the candidates at a centre for the preliminary written examination for the Sub-posts, in Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit:   G.N. RAO 

The preliminary written examination held on February 19 (Sunday) for the recruitment to the posts of Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Sub-Inspectors of Police (Civil) and SCT Reserve Sub-Inspectors of Police (AP Special Police) registered 88% attendance.

The examination was conducted by the Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (APSLPRB) in two sessions at 291 centres across the State.

As many as 1,71,936 aspirants had registered for the examination, of which 1,51,243 appeared for the test.

APSLPRB Chairman Manish Kumar Sinha, in a release, said that the preliminary answer key for all the question booklet series would be uploaded on the board’s website at 11 a.m. on February 20 (Monday). He said candidates could raise their objections, if any, in the prescribed format and send them to sctsi-pwt@slprb.appolice.gov.in on or before 11 a.m., February 23.

Results in two weeks

The results of the preliminary test will be released within two weeks.

Mr. Sinha thanked the JNTU, Kakinada and all police districts for the smooth conduct of the examination. It is the first leg of the recruitment drive to fill 411 posts. Candidates who pass the preliminary written test will undergo a physical measurement test, physical efficiency test and the final written test.

