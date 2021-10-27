Preliminary chargesheet filed in Viveka murder case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials filed the preliminary chargesheet in the murder case of former Member of Parliament Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy.

Mr. Vivekananda Reddy was found murdered in his ancestral house in Pulivendula just a month before the general elections of 2019, creating enough fodder for the political parties to resort to blame game. The CBI took over the case from the State agencies in July last year and reportedly achieved formidable progress by arresting two accused — Viveka’s close aides Sunil Yadav and Umashankar Reddy. His former driver Dastagiri was said to have secured anticipatory bail, while another close friend Yerra Gangi Reddy is already on bail.

The CBI officials filed the preliminary charge sheet at the Pulivendula court on Tuesday.