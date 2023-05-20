ADVERTISEMENT

Pregnant women told to consume fortified rice being supplied in Anganwadi Centres

May 20, 2023 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST

Women Development and Child Welfare Director checks the quality of food items being supplied under YSR Sampoorna Poshana Scheme

The Hindu Bureau

Women Development and Child Welfare Director M. Vijaya Suneetha inspecting the facilities at an Anganwadi Centre during a surprise visit, in Vijayawada on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Women Development and Child Welfare (WD&CW) Director M. Vijaya Suneetha has asked the department staff and Anganwadi workers to enlighten pregnant and lactating women on the benefits of consuming fortified rice.

The government was supplying fortified rice to the Anganwadi Centres, where the staff cooked and served it to women and children, the Director said.

Ms. Suneetha inspected the Anganwadi centres at Gunadala and Christurajapuram on Saturday, and enquired about the quality of the food being served there to children and pregnant and lactating women.

“Rice fortification is a process of adding micronutrients like folic acid, iron and Vitamin B-12, which can prevent anaemia and malnutrition,” the Director said.

She checked the quality of dates, chikkies, milk, ragi flour and other food material being supplied under the YSR Sampoorna Poshana Scheme. CDPOs Roja Rani and Udaya Lakshmi checked the weight of the children.

NTR District Project Director G. Uma Devi explained that the food items being supplied through the scheme were being checked thoroughly before they were given to the beneficiaries.

Ms. Suneetha observed the pre-primary education methods being followed by the Anganwadi staff, interacted with the children and the workers and enquired about the teaching system. “All the children are active and responding to the queries posed in English,” she said.

