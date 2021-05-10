Pregnant women to get free beds with oxygen supply

Guntur-based Ahalya Nursing Home has announced that it would provide beds equipped with oxygen supply free of cost to pregnant women suffering from COVID-19.

Ahalya Nursing Home chairman S. Rajakumari said that this initiative was made possible with the support of Indian Cultural Centre-Barcelona, headed by Robert Masih Nahar and Fons Catala from Spain, which donated 10 oxygen concentrators to the nursing home.

Dr. Rajakumari requested all women to get vaccinated for COVID-19, and added that the vaccines provided by the government were safe and that there was no reason for pregnant women to panic.

“In most cases, only mild symptoms appear and only a very few cases need hospitalisation.

Prevention, early diagnosis and treatment is essential for a safe pregnancy. As pregnant women have lesser immune levels, they are prone to infection and so they should be more careful,” said Dr. Rajakumari.

Wearing a mask, following social distancing and using hand sanitiser frequently will greatly reduce the chances of infection, she said.