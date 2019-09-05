Pregnant women get vital tips from MLAs, officials

It was a memorable day for pregnant women, who attended for ‘Poustika Ahara Masothavams’, organised by Women Development and Child Welfare (WD&CW) and other departments here on Wednesday.

Vijayawada East MLA Gadde Rammohan Rao and Central MLA Malladi Vishnu, Collector A.Md. Imtiaz and National Nutrition Mission (NNM) Director, Ashok Babu offered saris, fruits, sweets, bangles, turmeric and vermilion to the pregnant women and performed ‘Sreemantams’ traditionally.

The MLAs enquired about the health condition of the pregnant women and asked them to undergo regular medical check-up. Mr. Imtiaz advised the women to take protein diet, enrol their names with the local Anganwadi Centres and follow the instructions of the doctors.

Mr. Ashok Babu said the theme of ‘Poustika Ahara Masotsavams’, also called ‘Poshan Maah’, is to create awareness among the public, particularly the pregnant and lactating women, on the need to take protein diet.

‘Door-to-door visits’

The Collector explained to them that the Anganwadi teachers and workers will make door-to-door visit in villages, supply the prescribed diet to pregnant women and lactating mothers and the children.

“The Child Development Project Officers (CDPOs), and Anganwadi staff will focus on 1000 days care, anaemia, diarrhoea, nutritious diet and handwash, during the Mahotsavams”, Mr. Imtiaz said.

Later, the public representatives and the officers visited the ‘Sampradaya, Poustika Ahara Pradarshana’, arranged by Anganwadi staff at the programme.

District Medical and Health Officer Dr. T.V.S.R. Murthy, District Immunization Officer Sharmista, MEPMA Project Director G. Suryanarayana, WD&CW in-charge Project Director Bhargavi, Assiatant PD Manoranjani, former PD Krishna Kumari, District Child Protection Officer Ch. Vijay Kumar and other officers attended the launch of the month-long mahotsavams.