Pregnant woman’s life saved with supply of rare blood group from Chennai

The Red Cross Blood Centre, Chennai, saved the life of a pregnant woman in Kakinada by supplying the rare Bombay blood group in time for her delivery on November 7.

The woman gave birth to a baby boy and both the mother and the child are safe, said Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) Andhra Pradesh (A.P.) Blood Banks Coordinator B. V. S. Kumar.

IRCS A.P. Chairman Dr. A. Sridhar Reddy said the staff of both the Chennai and Vijayawada blood banks coordinated well to transport the blood safely and in time, thus ensuring a safe childbirth for the woman. He appreciated the efforts of the blood bank staff for their good work.

“The woman was admitted to a private hospital in Kakinada for delivery. Doctors opted for a Caesarean section and asked for the provision of Bombay blood group which is rare,” Mr. Kumar said.

Her husband made all efforts to secure the blood. After getting a request, the Red Cross Blood Centre in Chennai agreed to send the blood units through the Circar Express, which reached Kakinada almost after 15 hours.

The gel ice packs that were sent along with the blood units, however, would not have lasted till Kakinada. When the Chennai Red Cross Blood Centre staff alerted their Vijayawada counterparts and requested for help, a technician named Suresh changed the ice packs at the Vijayawada station, and sent the blood units on their way to Kakinada.

“The South Central Railway (SCR) officials and the staff on the train helped us transport the blood in a safe condition,” said Mr. Sridhar Reddy and thanked the railway officials,