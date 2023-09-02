ADVERTISEMENT

Pregnant woman’s death in government hospital sparks protests at Yerragondapalem in Prakasam district

September 02, 2023 06:01 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - ONGOLE

The Hindu Bureau

Relatives and friends of a pregnant woman, V. Nagalakshmi, 28, staged a loud protest after she died while undergoing treatment at the Government Hospital at Yerragondapalem in Prakasam district on Saturday.

Alleging medical negligence, the woman’s family demanded ex gratia from the State government.

Nagalakshmi suffered severe blood loss during a caesarean surgery, following which doctors transfused blood to her on Friday. She regained consciousness but collapsed following a heart attack late on Friday, said Deputy Medical and Health Officer M. Srinivasa Rao, adding that the doctors tried their best to save her.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US