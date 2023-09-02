HamberMenu
Pregnant woman’s death in government hospital sparks protests at Yerragondapalem in Prakasam district

September 02, 2023 06:01 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - ONGOLE

The Hindu Bureau

Relatives and friends of a pregnant woman, V. Nagalakshmi, 28, staged a loud protest after she died while undergoing treatment at the Government Hospital at Yerragondapalem in Prakasam district on Saturday.

Alleging medical negligence, the woman’s family demanded ex gratia from the State government.

Nagalakshmi suffered severe blood loss during a caesarean surgery, following which doctors transfused blood to her on Friday. She regained consciousness but collapsed following a heart attack late on Friday, said Deputy Medical and Health Officer M. Srinivasa Rao, adding that the doctors tried their best to save her.

