Pregnant woman gets help in reaching hospital

The Disha App came in handy for a pregnant woman in Chirala who used it to hail the police, who in turn helped her reach the hospital in time for the safe delivery of her baby.

The woman, named Padma, hailing from Weavers’ Colony at Thotavaripalem, began undergoing severe labour pains in the early hours of Friday. Her family members anxiously began looking for a vehicle to transport her to hospital, but their efforts proved futile. A desperate Ms. Padma then raised an alert on the Disha App.

Autorickshaw engaged

Responding to the SOS call, Epurapalem Station House Officer Subba Rao, after finding that no ambulance was available in the area, directed his staff to immediately engage an auto-rickshaw to take Ms. Padma to the hospital. Shortly thereafter, the woman was taken to the Government Area Hospital where she gave birth to a healthy baby boy.

Ms. Padma and her family members thanked the Prakasam police who also presented her a baby kit.

Prakasam Superintendent of Police Malika Garg patted the police personnel concerned including constable Gopi Krishna and Home Guard Sambi Reddy. She appealed to all women to download the app from the Google Playstore, stating that it would come in handy in times of distress.