Pregnant woman gang raped in Repalle railway station in Andhra Pradesh

May 01, 2022 12:17 IST

Police pick up suspects, victim shifted to hospital

A pregnant woman and mother of three children was allegedly gang raped by three persons in Repalle railway station in Bapatla district on Saturday night.

The crime occurred on platform number 1 where the victim was waiting to board a train along with her family members, around 1 a.m.

The accused, who were drunk, thrashed the woman’s husband and resorted to the heinous act, said Bapatla district Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal, who visited the spot.

The woman (aged 27 years), was a native of Prakasam district and was going to Nagayalanka in Krishna district

“The victim was shifted to the local government area hospital. Police picked up suspects and are questioning them,” the SP told The Hindu on Sunday.

“We are enquiring on how the crime occurred on the platform in the railway station, where Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) stations were located and the railway staff were on duty,” Mr. Vakul Jindal said.

Andhra Pradesh Women’s Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma, who enquired about the incident, directed the police to take serious action on the accused.

Ms. Padma instructed the doctors to extend better medical aid to the victim.

Meanwhile, leaders of Telugu Desam party staged a protest at the hospital demanding action against the accused.