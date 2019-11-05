Pregnant woman dies of dengue in Vizag

A pregnant woman, who was suffering from dengue, succumbed to the disease at King George Hospital (KGH) in the early hours of Tuesday. Doctors, however, managed to save her baby.

Sindhupriya (29) from Gajuwaka was kept under treatment at a private hospital for three days after being diagnosed with dengue. As her condition slowly worsened, she was shifted to KGH on Saturday afternoon. As she was 39 weeks pregnant, and with a decreasing platelet count, doctors decided to perform a Caesarean section and deliver the baby.

Doctors said that Sindhupriya was initially responding to treatment and her condition showed a slight improvement on Saturday and Sunday.

KGH Superintendent G. Arjuna told The Hindu that the patient could not be saved despite taking all possible measures.

“I called on the patient at the ward on Monday morning. Her blood pressure was falling and we administered six packets of platelets and two units of blood. We shifted her to the emergency ward from the labour room as a precautionary measure and gave her all supportive care,” Dr. Arjuna said.

“The woman had tested positive for dengue but she did not suffer haemorrhage or bleeding. Her potassium levels were high due to hyperkalemia and it could have affected her heart and kidneys, resulting in organ failure,” he added.

‘Decline in cases’

This is the second dengue death in the city in the last one week. However, health officials said that there has been a decline in mosquito-borne diseases this year.

According to DMHO S. Tirupathi Rao, in this year about 1,770 malaria cases have been reported in the district so far — significantly lower than the 2,282 cases in the corresponding period last year. Dengue cases have also come down to around 870 this year from 2,418 cases last year, Dr. Tirupathi Rao said.