Pregnant woman dies after delivery in private clinic, RMP absconding

VELERUPADU (WEST GODAVARI DT.)

28 January 2021 15:16 IST

Family members allege failure of treatment.

A tribal woman, Madakam Nagamani (35), died after giving birth to a female baby in a private clinic at Mallaram village in the Agency area. Family members alleged that Nagamani died due to the negligence of RMP doctor, Srinivas, who is at large.

Nagamani’s husband Durga Rao admitted her in Srinivasa Nursing Home, at Velerupadu on Wednesday. The mother died after delivering a female baby. The infant is in a healthy condition, said the villagers.

When the family members staged a protest in front of the clinic, the RMP escaped from the village, said K.R.Puram ITDA Project Officer R.V. Suryanarayana.

“The RMP was running the clinic in the name of an MBBS doctor M.F. Rehaman. He is not a qualified doctor,” Mr. Suryanarayana, who is also Polavaram Sub-Collector, said.

On receiving information about the incident, Deputy District Medical and Health Officer (DM&HO) Dr. Murali Krishna seized the private clinic and recovered the medical records, the PO told The Hindu on Thursday.

“We are inquiring into the reasons for the death of the woman. The clinic was registered in the name of Dr. Rehaman in 2008,” said the Dy. DM&HO.

Polavaram Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Latha Kumari said that no arrests have been made so far.