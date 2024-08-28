Pregnant wife chops off husband’s genitals in Prakasam district

A 28-year-old woman from Bihar reportedly chopped off of the genitals of her 35-year-old husband in Torragudipadu village of Chimakurthi mandal in Prakasam district on Tuesday night. The man was immediately taken to a nearby government hospital and later shifted to Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ongole on Wednesday.

According to police reports, the victim has been identified as Vijay Kumar Yadav from Bihar, and has been working at a cattle shed in Torragudipadu village, along with his second wife Seetha, for the last three months. Vijay was earlier married to another woman and has four kids with her. However, the police have not confirmed whether the two are divorced.

Meanwhile, Vijay had met Seetha, who was a divorcee, during his sister’s marriage. She is currently over six months pregnant. On Tuesday night an argument broke out between the couple while he was sending money to his first wife via a UPI app.

In a fit of rage, Seetha tied her husband’s hands, and chopped off his genitals with a knife when he was asleep. Later, she called the owner of the cattle shed and asked him to admit her husband in a hospital. The owner, on arriving at the scene, found the man lying in a pool of blood and informed the police. The police, considering her pregnancy, have temporarily moved her to Sati Sadan, and are waiting to verify the doctor’s reports before issuing an arrest.

A case ha been registered against the woman under Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) Section 115 (2) for voluntarily causing harm and Section 127 (1) for wrongful confinement.

