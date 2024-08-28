GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Pregnant wife chops off husband’s genitals in Prakasam district

Published - August 28, 2024 07:20 pm IST - ONGOLE

The Hindu Bureau

A 28-year-old woman from Bihar reportedly chopped off of the genitals of her 35-year-old husband in Torragudipadu village of Chimakurthi mandal in Prakasam district on Tuesday night. The man was immediately taken to a nearby government hospital and later shifted to Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ongole on Wednesday.

According to police reports, the victim has been identified as Vijay Kumar Yadav from Bihar, and has been working at a cattle shed in Torragudipadu village, along with his second wife Seetha, for the last three months. Vijay was earlier married to another woman and has four kids with her. However, the police have not confirmed whether the two are divorced.

Meanwhile, Vijay had met Seetha, who was a divorcee, during his sister’s marriage. She is currently over six months pregnant. On Tuesday night an argument broke out between the couple while he was sending money to his first wife via a UPI app.

In a fit of rage, Seetha tied her husband’s hands, and chopped off his genitals with a knife when he was asleep. Later, she called the owner of the cattle shed and asked him to admit her husband in a hospital. The owner, on arriving at the scene, found the man lying in a pool of blood and informed the police. The police, considering her pregnancy, have temporarily moved her to Sati Sadan, and are waiting to verify the doctor’s reports before issuing an arrest.

A case ha been registered against the woman under Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) Section 115 (2) for voluntarily causing harm and Section 127 (1) for wrongful confinement.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.