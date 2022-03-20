Pregnant tribal woman dies for want of medicare in East Godavari Agency

PHC doctor on duty was not present to treat the woman

PHC doctor on duty was not present to treat the woman

A 42-year-old pregnant tribal woman died on Saturday evening in the absence of timely medical treatment. She breathed her last while being shifted to the nearest area government hospital from the Primary Health Centre (PHC) at Gurtedu in Rampachodavaram agency of East Godavari district.

The incident came to light on Sunday. The victim was pregnant for the seventh time. She had been blessed with six children.

According to the victim's family, Vantala Tulasamma died in an ambulance at Uppara Gothula area while she was being shifted from the Gurthedu PHC. She had to travel 32 km to reach the Area Hospital in Rampachodavaram. Ms. Tulasamma belonged to Dummanagedda village in Y. Ramavaram mandal under the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA-Rampachodavaram).

ITDA-Rampachodavaram project officer C.V. Praveen Adithya told The Hindu: "A preliminary inquiry into the case established the negligence by the PHC-Gurtedu Mecial Officer P. Sankara Narayana, who was on duty but physically not present in the PHC on Saturday. Sankara Narayana's negligence was found in many cases earlier."

Mr. Praveen Adithya served a show-cause notice to Sankara Narayana who is serving on contract basis.

"Serious action is being proposed against Sankara Narayana. A new doctor will be appointed at PHC-Gurtedu within a few days, he added.