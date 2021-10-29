Pregnant teenager found dead, boyfriend on the run

Police have launched a manhunt for the accused

The body of a 19-year-old girl was found on the outskirts of a remote tribal hamlet called Boorja under Hukumpeta police station limits in the Agency on Wednesday. The girl, who was pregnant at the time of her death, is believed to have been strangled by her boyfriend some four days ago.

The girl went missing from her home on Saturday evening and is believed to have been killed by her boyfriend the same day. However, the incident came to light late on Wednesday after the girl’s family lodged a police complaint.

Hukumpeta police station Sub-Inspector K. Papi Naidu said that the accused, identified as S. Anand (26), and the girl were in a relationship for the past seven years. The girl had recently become pregnant. After finding out about the pregnancy, the girl’s family approached the village heads, who directed Anand to marry the girl. However, Anand refused to do so.

On Saturday evening, Anand took the girl to an isolated place on the outskirts of the tribal hamlet, where he is suspected to have strangled her to death, Mr. Papi Naidu said. The girl was five months pregnant, he said.

The girl’s family had lodged a complaint with us at around 11.30 p.m. on Wednesday. The accused is absconding and is yet to be arrested. A post-mortem was conducted on Thursday and a hunt is on to nab the accused, police said.