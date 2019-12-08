Pregnant minor tribal girl struggling to get amenities offered by govt.

A Yanadi tribal girl in Pedana municipality of Krishna district, who is seven months pregnant, has been struggling to get access to pre and ante-natal care apart from the institutional delivery facility as she holds no document that establishes her identity.

In an interaction with The Hindu, the girl, who is a minor, and her husband, also believed to be a minor, shared their ordeal, admitting lack of awareness to get certain medical and official procedures done to claim health and family care benefits from the State government. According to the boy’s Aadhaar card, he is born in January 2003. Two years ago, the duo got married with the consent of their elders. “My wife is younger to me but does not know her exact age,” said the husband. The couple collects plastic and other materials to eke out a living.

In October, the nomad tribal couple returned to their home town of Pedana from Vijayawada to consult the family about the health condition of the girl. After the family confirmed that the girl was pregnant, they approached the local ASHA worker K. Mary Varakumari.

Good Samaritans

Ms. Mary said: “The girl and her in-laws visited me in the last week of October, saying that she was pregnant. The girl had undergone all the medical tests in a government hospital. She is due to deliver the baby in February. She was in the end of the second trimester while undergoing the medical examinations in October.”

Later, the local Anganwadi centre started providing prescribed nutritious food to the girl as per the National Health Mission. “We have enrolled her name in our records for her health care, though she did not have any document to certify her age. In our records, her age has been mentioned as 20 despite no record to supports the claim.”

No MCCR

Anganwadi head P. Devikarani and Ms. Mary said that the girl had been told to obtain Aadhaar card to get admitted to the government hospital for safe institutional delivery. Unless the Aadhaar details are provided online, her name could not be registered with the National Health Mission (NHM).

In the NHM, the Mother and Child Care Record (MCCR) can be generated for pregnant women only based on Aadhaar data. The MCCR registry maintains the official record of the medical history, pre, and post-natal care and vaccination and immunisation details of the mother and child. The girl’s husband has an Aadhaar card but that would not be accepted to generate the MCCR. Meanwhile, The couple said they were preparing for a delivery at their home, unaware of the procedures and stages involved in obtaining the Aadhaar card. According to the couple, they did not have a Public Distribution System card, marriage registration certificate or birth certificates.