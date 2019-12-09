Pregnant woman on a train in A.P. dials ‘100’, gets help for a safe delivery

Tadipatri police on Monday demonstarted a real-life example of how effective it can be by dialling ‘100’ when in distress to the first reponders. They came to the rescue of a pregnant woman travelling from Kadapa to Kurnool and helped her deliver baby safely in a hospital at Tadipatri.
Tadipatri Circle Inspector of Police Tejomurthy got an alert from ‘Dial 100’ following a frantic call from 24-year-old Varalakshmi from Sampark Kranti Express (No.12707) travelling along with her old mother, who could not walk, 10 minutes before the scheduled arrival of the train at Tadipatri station at 9.45 a.m.
Mr. Tejomurthy, accompanied by his staff reached the station along with a doctor in a ‘108’ ambulance. They reached out to Ms. Varalakshmi, and within minutes shifted her to Sri Sai Lakshmi Nursing Home in Tadipatri.
