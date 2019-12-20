Prefab substation launched

A prefabricated substation will change the appearance of an edifice building, be it an apartment or a commercial complex, as there will be no more bulky transformers mounted on rickety pillars at a corner, with cables dangling all over, which take away the sheen off a building’s facade.

The prefabricated substation, which looks more like a kiosk rather than an electrical infrastructure, was formally launched by Amara Raja Power Systems (ARPS) at its Karakambadi plant here on Friday, in a tie-up with Schneider Electric to exclusively sell the product in south India.

‘Efficient solution’

Schneider Electric India’s Managing Director and president Anil Chaudhary and ARPS Managing Director Vikramaditya Gourineni called it an efficient solution for one’s electrical distribution network and also a safe and cute alternative to the traditional brick-and-mortar substation, complying with the robust IEC 62271-202 standards. Mr. Chaudhary called it the biggest partnership that allowed for expansion in the fast-growing southern States. Mr. Gourineni said the substations could be custom-made.

Former Central Vigilance Commissioner K.V. Chowdary observed the need for such initiatives, when every inch of urban space mattered, especially with cities evolving into ‘smart cities’. Amara Raja group Vice-Chairman Jayadev Galla also took part. Mr. Chowdary also inaugurated the utility scale solar power plant installed at a cost of ₹2.2 crore as part of the tie-up at Amara Raja’s sprawling parking lot, which accommodates 30 buses, 190 four wheelers and 1,500 two-wheelers.

At the group’s 34th Foundation Day celebrations held later, annual awards were presented to employees under various categories.