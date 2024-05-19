Precautionary measures in place at strongrooms as APSDMA predicts rainfall

Officials are taking all the precautionary measures at strongrooms as the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has predicted rainfall in a few districts in the State in the next 48 hours. In some places, the District Election Officers (DEOs) and the Superintendents of Police (SPs) visited the strongrooms and enquired about the safety and security.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eluru district Collector V. Prasanna Venkatesh, who visited the strongroom and enquired about the situation, has said that there was no leakage in the strongroom. “We are visiting the strongroom regularly and have kept tarpaulins ready as a precautionary measure. In-charge Assistant Returning Officers (AROs) have been deployed round-the-clock to monitor the situation at the strongrooms,” Mr. Venkatesh told The Hindu.

NTR Police Commissioner P.H.D. Ramakrishna has said that three-tier security has been arranged at Nova and Nimra Engineering Colleges, where electronic voting machines (EVMs) are stored. “We are enquiring about the safety and security at the strongrooms from time to time,” the Police Commissioner said.

The officers arranged CCTVs at the strongrooms and were observing the situation as rainfall was occurring for the last two days, said an officer on Sunday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.