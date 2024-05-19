GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Precautionary measures in place at strongrooms as APSDMA predicts rainfall

We are visiting the strongroom regularly and have kept tarpaulins ready as a precautionary measure, says Eluru district Collector V. Prasanna Venkatesh

Published - May 19, 2024 09:10 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Officials are taking all the precautionary measures at strongrooms as the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has predicted rainfall in a few districts in the State in the next 48 hours. In some places, the District Election Officers (DEOs) and the Superintendents of Police (SPs) visited the strongrooms and enquired about the safety and security.

Eluru district Collector V. Prasanna Venkatesh, who visited the strongroom and enquired about the situation, has said that there was no leakage in the strongroom. “We are visiting the strongroom regularly and have kept tarpaulins ready as a precautionary measure. In-charge Assistant Returning Officers (AROs) have been deployed round-the-clock to monitor the situation at the strongrooms,” Mr. Venkatesh told The Hindu.

NTR Police Commissioner P.H.D. Ramakrishna has said that three-tier security has been arranged at Nova and Nimra Engineering Colleges, where electronic voting machines (EVMs) are stored. “We are enquiring about the safety and security at the strongrooms from time to time,” the Police Commissioner said.

The officers arranged CCTVs at the strongrooms and were observing the situation as rainfall was occurring for the last two days, said an officer on Sunday.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.