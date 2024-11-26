Pre-engineered building constructed in record 150 hours in Tirupati

EPACK Prefab, a leading pre-engineered building (PEB) manufacturer, has achieved a milestone by constructing its huge building measuring 1,51,000 sft in a record 150 hours.

The mammoth building was built using advanced prefabrication and PEB technology with a total structural tonnage of 615 metric tonnes within a week, springing a pleasant surprise to the passersby.

The primary structure was completed by the 48th hour, the roofing by the 90th hour and cladding by the 120th hour, the company officials said.

EPACK Prefab’s managing director Sanjay Singhania, who declared the building open on November 26 (Tuesday), said that the facility would serve as a marketing tool to be showcased to prospective customers. He saw immense potential for such buildings in industrial, warehousing, institutional, official and commercial segments when huge savings in terms of time and construction efficiency are factored in.

The company made an entry into the Mambattu APIIC industrial estate in Tada mandal of Tirupati district in December 2023 to build its third manufacturing facility in the country, after Greater Noida and Ghiloth (Rajasthan). The company has pumped in ₹120 crore in the first phase, ₹85 crore in the second phase and proposes to invest ₹85 crore more in the next six months, with a combined employment potential of 1,250.

Comnpany’s executive director Nikhel Bothra explained the volume of research that had gone into the task of bringing down the timelines. He hinted that the Mambattu plant would serve the most promising states of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Telangana, besides meeting the export potential, as the other two are located in land-locked areas.

Vice president (Operations) Potluri Venkata Subba Rao and chief operating officer Keshav Kumar called the PEB the future of construction, citing its huge benefit in terms of a lesser carbon footprint compared to regular RCC structures.

