ADVERTISEMENT

Pre-engineered building constructed in record 150 hours in Tirupati

Published - November 26, 2024 06:57 pm IST - TIRUPATI

EPACK PreFab’s building will serve as a marketing tool to be showcased to prospective customers, says its managing director Sanjay Singhania

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

EPACK Prefab Managing Director Sanjay Singhania is at their Mambattu plant in Tirupati district of Andhra Pradesh. | Photo Credit: K.V. Poornachandra Kumar

EPACK Prefab, a leading pre-engineered building (PEB) manufacturer, has achieved a milestone by constructing its huge building measuring 1,51,000 sft in a record 150 hours.

ADVERTISEMENT

The mammoth building was built using advanced prefabrication and PEB technology with a total structural tonnage of 615 metric tonnes within a week, springing a pleasant surprise to the passersby.

The primary structure was completed by the 48th hour, the roofing by the 90th hour and cladding by the 120th hour, the company officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

EPACK Prefab’s managing director Sanjay Singhania, who declared the building open on November 26 (Tuesday), said that the facility would serve as a marketing tool to be showcased to prospective customers. He saw immense potential for such buildings in industrial, warehousing, institutional, official and commercial segments when huge savings in terms of time and construction efficiency are factored in.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The company made an entry into the Mambattu APIIC industrial estate in Tada mandal of Tirupati district in December 2023 to build its third manufacturing facility in the country, after Greater Noida and Ghiloth (Rajasthan). The company has pumped in ₹120 crore in the first phase, ₹85 crore in the second phase and proposes to invest ₹85 crore more in the next six months, with a combined employment potential of 1,250.

Comnpany’s executive director Nikhel Bothra explained the volume of research that had gone into the task of bringing down the timelines. He hinted that the Mambattu plant would serve the most promising states of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Telangana, besides meeting the export potential, as the other two are located in land-locked areas.

Vice president (Operations) Potluri Venkata Subba Rao and chief operating officer Keshav Kumar called the PEB the future of construction, citing its huge benefit in terms of a lesser carbon footprint compared to regular RCC structures.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US