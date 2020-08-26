‘Pre-authorisation must for treating COVID-19 patients’

GUNTUR

26 August 2020 23:23 IST

Hospitals will be seized if permissions not taken, warns Collector

District Collector I. Samuel Ananda Kumar has warned private hospitals treating COVID-19 patients of stringent action if they are found to be treating patients without obtaining pre-authorisation from the district administration.

If found to be treating COVID-19 patients without obtaining the necessary approvals, the hospitals can also be seized, the Collector said on Wednesday.

Mr. Samuel Ananda Kumar told reporters here on Wednesday that it has come to the notice of district administration that certain hospitals have been treating COVID-19 patients without obtaining mandatory permission, and added that such hospitals would be shut down and penal action would be initiated against them.

The Collector reiterated that there was no shortage of beds in the district, and said there are 4,000 beds available at 30 hospitals in the district. Out of the 4,000 beds, 2,000 are oxygen-equipped while 400 have ICU facilities.

The Collector said that the Chief Minister had issued a stern warning to hospitals collecting exorbitant fees in excess of the prescribed charges as per G.O. Ms No. 77.

Further, the district administration also relaxed the timings of shops. All shops will now be able to function from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. according to the new orders which came into force from Wednesday.

In a relief to the local administration, the COVID-19 positivity rate came down from 14.5% to 10.3%, while the doubling rate is the lowest since March.

Further, the district administration would continue to educate people and spread awareness about COVID-19. A massive campaign was launched by the Health Department to spread awareness on COVID-19, the Collector said.