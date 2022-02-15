PRC for power staff: Commissioner urged to keep his proceedings in abeyance 

‘Constitution of the commission against norms’

The Andhra Pradesh State Power Employees’ Joint Action Committee (JAC) on Tuesday wrote a letter to Pay Revision Commissioner Manmohan Singh, requesting him to keep his proceedings in abeyance till the issue of formation of an in-house committee was resolved.

The JAC said in its communication that the commission had no jurisdiction in view of the provisions of the tripartite agreement and the Industrial Disputes Act.

Besides, Energy Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy was scheduled to hold a meeting with a 15-member delegation of the JAC at the Secretariat on February 16 to discuss several issues raised by the electricity employees.

The JAC said the Pay Revision Commission (PRC) was constituted by the Energy Secretary “unilaterally” by deviating from the regular procedures in vogue.

Upon the formation of the commission, the JAC had submitted a letter to the Energy Secretary pointing out the deviation and apprehensions about the manner in which it was set up and the terms of reference, and sought its reconstitution in compliance with the established procedures.

But, there had so far been no reply from the Energy Secretary, the JA.C alleged. Mr. Manmohan Singh should, therefore, desist from taking any action in pursuance of the mandate given to him, the JAC appealed.