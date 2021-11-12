PRC: employees’ associations boycott meeting with govt

Vijayawada

12 November 2021

The employees’ associations on Friday boycotted the talks with the Finance, General Administration (GAD) and other departments’ officials over the Pay Revision Commission (PRC) report.

A few associations differed with the stand taken by the AP JAC and AP JAC Amaravati. The leaders of the AP JAC and AP JAC Amaravati found fault with the State government for not making the PRC report public. The representatives of AP Government Employees’ Federation, however, said the JACs were resorting to blackmailing tactics.

Leaders of the AP JAC and AP JAC Amaravati Bandi Srinivas and Bopparaju Venkateswarulu, respectively, sought to know why the government was not giving them the PRC report despite it lapsing over a year after the committee submitted the report to the government.

Mr. Venkateswarlu said they were only asking for the report so as to study it and prepare for the Joint Staff Council meetings to be held at the level of officials, Ministers and finally with the Chief Minister. “We will raise the issue again in the Joint Staff Council meeting to be held on Friday,” he said.

Stating that the government would announce pay revision in tune with the aspirations of the employees, AP Government Employees Federation chairman K. Venkatarami Reddy said that they came to know that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials on Wednesday to resolve the PRC issue at the earliest.