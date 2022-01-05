PRC: CM likely to hold talks with the employees

The Pay Revision Commission (PRC) issue is likely to be taken to a logical conclusion with the State government asking the leaders of the employees’ associations to be available for meeting with Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Mr. Jagan held a meeting with the officials concerned on Wednesday to discuss the matter. The meeting, however, was inconclusive. The Chief Minister is scheduled to meet them again on Thursday.

Later, he is likely to meet the leaders of employees’ associations. A clarity on the PRC and fitment would emerge thereafter.

The employees associations have been demanding that the fitment should not be less than the interim relief (IR) of 27% which is being extended now. They also wanted the government to see that the fitment was on a par with the Telangana State employees. The Telangana government announced a fitment of 30%.

The associations, during talks with the officials recently, had put forth various proposals, including 55%, 60% and 65%, employees say.

The talks with the employees associations in the last week of December failed with the employees taking a firm stand that they would not accept 14.29%. The government says that the salaries were being paid higher than salaries paid during previous government tenure.