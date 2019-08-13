Prayers mark Bakrid

Kurnool, with its significant Muslim population, saw thousands of people thronging the Idgah mosque in the city to offer prayers on Bakrid. Numerous men, women and children were seen offering special prayers in the city.

The local MLA Hafeez Khan also offered prayers at the Eidgah mosque in Santosh Nagar.

Speaking after the prayers, he said that the city is a thriving example of secularism with a sizeable population of Muslims as well as Hindus. He later met people at the mosque and greeted them.

The police made tight security arrangements, and Superintendent of Police Fakeerappa Kaginelli has also participated in the fete. He offered prayers at the Eidgah near the old bus stand.

The other Eidgah mosques in the district were also jam-packed as people flocked to them to offer prayers.

Festive look

Chittoor Staff Reporter adds: Religious fervour marked the celebration of Bakrid ll over Chittoor district.

In the western mandals, with considerably large populations of the Muslims, the mosques were given a facelift with whitewash and electrical illumination. In Chittoor town, the mosques of Kajur, Darga, Laloo Gardens, Greamspeta, Bazaar Street, Mittur and Thenabanda wore a festive look.

A large number of Muslims converged at the Idgah Maidan at Greamspet here, and conducted mass prayers till afternoon. Clad in traditional dresses, the hazaraths (maszid heads) guided the youth in the prayers. Later, poor feeding and almsgiving marked the festivities.

Symbolising the sacrifice of Hazarath Ibrahim prophet, who got ready to deliver his son to the Almighty Allah, hundreds of Muslims performed the Qurbani and offered meat donations to the poor and downtrodden. From morning till noon, Takbir was rendered with utmost devotion. After reaching the Idgahs of their respective places, they offered prayers for universal peace and for their forefathers. Politicians competed with one another in almost all places to greet the Muslim brothers, joining the prayers with them.

Meanwhile, a large gathering of Muslim brothers converged at the Idgah Maidan near SV University in Tirupati and conducted mass prayers for several hours. Clad in traditional dresses, the hazaraths (maszid heads) guided the youth in the prayers. Various political leaders visited the maidan and joined the prayers.