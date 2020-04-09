Pray God to free world from COVID: CM

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday appealed to the Christian community to observe Good Friday and celebrate Easter at homes.
Mr. Reddy took to Twitter to appeal to the community to stay home and offer prayers on the occasions on Friday and Sunday. “We all need to pray to God to save the world from COVID,” he said.
“Love towards humanity, mercy towards the helpless, forgiveness towards the enemy, patience, and limitless sacrifice are the messages Jesus gave to the humanity,” Mr. Jagan said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.