Andhra Pradesh

Pray God to free world from COVID: CM

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday appealed to the Christian community to observe Good Friday and celebrate Easter at homes.

Mr. Reddy took to Twitter to appeal to the community to stay home and offer prayers on the occasions on Friday and Sunday. “We all need to pray to God to save the world from COVID,” he said.

“Love towards humanity, mercy towards the helpless, forgiveness towards the enemy, patience, and limitless sacrifice are the messages Jesus gave to the humanity,” Mr. Jagan said.

